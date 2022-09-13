LACONIA — Dr. Leo B. Sanfaçon died peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Leo was born on May 29, 1931, in Rochester. After serving four years in the United States Airforce, he attended the University of New Hampshire and Tufts Dental School. Leo practiced dentistry in Laconia for 40 years. His commitment to excellence led him to help establish a dental study club with three other dentists who became some of his dearest friends. Leo was a people person, and he took great pride in developing relationships with his patients.
Leo resided in Gilford for over 55 years and was involved with many segments of the Gilford and Laconia communities. He served as chair on the Gilford School Board when the middle-high school was built in 1974. He participated in the inaugural class of Leadership Lakes Region and then sat on the Board of Directors for seventeen years. An avid sailor, Leo enjoyed the comradery and many roles he held with the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club. Leo was most passionate about his work to improve the lives of children and youth of Belknap County. He became involved with several organizations as a leader and volunteer, including the Teen Court Program, Juvenile Justice Initiative and Restorative Justice program, CASA, and the Boys & Girls Club. In 2018, Lakes Region Community Developers honored Leo with the “Changing Lives” Award for his positive impact on the region’s children and families.
Leo enjoyed sailing, fishing, playing tennis, and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and friends on Squam Lake in Holderness, and especially liked to host his grandchildren for multi-day fun and adventures.
Leo is survived by his son, Garry Sanfaçon and his wife Nancy Goldaper of Nederland, CO, his daughter Jean Sanfaçon of Fort Collins, CO, and his brothers, Paul Sanfaçon of Barrington, NH and Leon Sanfaçon of Rochester, NH. Leo is predeceased by his wife Polly Sanfaçon and his brother Maurice Sanfaçon. Leo and Polly adored their 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron, Christopher, Stuart, Edwin, Miranda, Morgan, Lu, Amy, Conor, Lindsey, and Jake and was fortunate to have two great-granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region Endowment as an expression of sympathy. Leo was on the board for years and the Club held a special place in his heart. Please make your contribution online at www.nhyouth.org or mail to 55 Bradley Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.