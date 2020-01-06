FRANKLIN — Lenore “Lennie” Bourdeau, 82, of Franklin, died on Jan. 2, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.
She was born in Marion, Massachusetts, on April 18, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Clark) Lovell.
Lennie lived in Massachusetts and New Jersey prior to moving to New Hampshire.
Lennie loved cooking for local organizations, sewing, gardening, visiting with friends and singing along with her favorite country music. She loved animals, especially the many dogs and cats she had rescued over the years and her current cat, Mindy Rose.
For several years, she was a homemaker and eventually retired from Franklin Regional Hospital dietary department and then went on to work at Chrissy’s Paw Spa in Franklin, her love of animals.
She was predeceased in 2008 by her husband, Richard F. Bourdeau Sr., and by a son, Wayne R. Bourdeau, in 1985.
Family members include her children, Winnie Keyser and fiancé Mike Emerson of Franklin, Karen Denish and husband Mel of Clarksville, Tennessee, Steve Bourdeau of Franklin, and Richard F. Bourdeau Jr. and Laurie of Franklin; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Burial and graveside service will be at Franklin Cemetery in the spring.
Donations in Lennie’s memory may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.