CENTER HARBOR — Lenny Swenson’s robust and lively spirit brought smiles to all who knew him. He was a jolly rascal who unconditionally loved his family and they adored him back. Len was born and raised in Waltham Massachusetts, attending Waltham High School and Newton Junior College. He was a tinkerer and prankster who often got into unintentional trouble due to his inquisitiveness.

A model Boy Scout and gentleman, he joined the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed visiting his friends in the service. Len treasured his time on the Cape and at Popham Beach, Maine. He was an avid fisherman and relished outings on his lobster boat. Lenny met the love of his life, Lynda Elliott, while vacationing with his buddies on Lake Waukewan. They married in 1971 and moved a few years later to New Ipswich, New Hampshire.

