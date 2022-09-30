CENTER HARBOR — Lenny Swenson’s robust and lively spirit brought smiles to all who knew him. He was a jolly rascal who unconditionally loved his family and they adored him back. Len was born and raised in Waltham Massachusetts, attending Waltham High School and Newton Junior College. He was a tinkerer and prankster who often got into unintentional trouble due to his inquisitiveness.
A model Boy Scout and gentleman, he joined the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed visiting his friends in the service. Len treasured his time on the Cape and at Popham Beach, Maine. He was an avid fisherman and relished outings on his lobster boat. Lenny met the love of his life, Lynda Elliott, while vacationing with his buddies on Lake Waukewan. They married in 1971 and moved a few years later to New Ipswich, New Hampshire.
For decades Len worked at his family’s furniture refinishing and upholstery business, JE Johnson, eventually taking over as owner and earning “Best of Boston.” Len’s generous and fun-loving nature combined with his wholehearted commitment to others solidified his place in the community. He was very active in the New Ipswich Congregational Church and Mascenic Booster Club.
Many have fond memories of shared celebrations and community events like the Children’s Fair and Viking sports games. Lenny was known for being the captain of exciting adventure rides, be it by snowmobile, boat, or large work van. If you survived the harrowing sled trip, wild ski/board/tube pull, or the crazy donuts on the ice-back of the van-surf you surely had a tale to tell! Warm, welcoming, and tenderhearted, Len had a great sense of humor and was the vibrant life of the party. Not only was he a caring and loving father to Megan, Anders and Erik, he was also a silly and embracing presence that extended his parental love to all their friends as his “kids.”
Len dreamed of being a homesteader, but spinning wool and digging random holes with his tractor had to suffice. He retired with Lynda to Center Harbor and adored the time spent with family. The “BEST PAPA EVER,” he LOVED his grandchildren, Rohan, Gavin, Tucker, Bryce, Emma, Leif and Oliver more than anything in this world.
Medical complications eventually took a toll on his body, yet Len was strong all the way to the end and peacefully crossed the great divide at home surrounded by those he cherished. Lenny will always be remembered for his huge heart, playful smile, caring soul and fun-loving spirit. We will miss you, Lenny Swenson!
A service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Plymouth, with a reception in the fellowship hall to follow. All are welcome. Family and friends are encouraged to join us at The Sandwich Fair on Sunday, October 9, and look for our Viking send-off during the 1 p.m. parade.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Swenson family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
