ROBINSON, Illinois — Lena Rosella “Rosie” Mitchell, 93, of Robinson, died at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Cotillion Ridge in Robinson.
She was born April 25, 1926, in Honey Creek Township, the daughter of George Frank Kamplain and Lena Wesley Kamplain, both of whom preceded her in death.
She married Milton Brooks Mitchell on Sept. 7, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Mabel White, Hallie Mickey, George “Bud” Kamplain, Clella Domke, Nina Goodwin, Ruby Baker, Vendall Kamplain, Wayne Kamplain, and Reathel Smiligin.
Rosie is survived by her children and their spouses, Rosebud and Don Boyd (Robinson), Dick and Julie Mitchell (Robinson), Ruby Kintner (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Teresa Forbes and Steve Dumas (Laconia, New Hampshire), Ron and Janet Mitchell (Weatherford, Texas), Joe and Teresa Mitchell (Grayville), Tony and Kathy Mitchell (Robinson), Lindell and Annette Mitchell (Flat Rock), Judy and Curt Wood (Fairfield), Mary Mitchell (Robinson); by her brother, John Kamplain (Steger); by her brother-in-law, Pete Mitchell (Robinson); as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rosie lived in Robinson throughout her long and fulfilling life. Though much of her early years were spent caring for her family and the home they shared, she would go on to work for Mitchell’s Greenhouse for 35 years. Away from the greenhouse, she could often be found with a sewing needle in her hand. She made countless treasures over the course of her life, and these will forever serve as a reminder of the love she had for her family and friends.
She was a lifelong Baptist and a longtime member of the Robinson First Baptist Church. We who are left behind have the assurance that, on Sunday, Rosie was met with the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” and will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with burial in the Robinson New Cemetery. Her nephew, Pastor Mont Mitchell, will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to the “NOW Program,” a program that sends supplemental food home on weekends with a number of students in the Robinson School District. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.
