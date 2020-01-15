GILFORD — Leigh C. Spooner, 73, of Weirs Road, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Leigh was born on July 6, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Bertrand and Virginia (Bennett) Spooner.
Leigh proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Leigh was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved tinkering with projects and had a passion for music. He was a loving husband and father that will be missed by all.
Leigh is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda (Sevigny) Spooner; his daughter, Ashley Spooner, and her partner, Justin Landry; brothers Danny Spooner, Jimmy Spooner, and Bert Spooner Jr.; sisters Susie Dore and Sherry Mauser; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Sandy Cherry and Cindy Carter.
Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
