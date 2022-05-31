Leigh A. Tilton, 65

BRISTOL — Leigh Anne Tilton, 65, of Apple Tree Street, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Leigh was born on March 12, 1957 in Laconia, the daughter of Donald and Patricia (Benoit) Romprey.
She volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent De Paul Society Food Pantry in Laconia, and was a member of the St. Joseph Bible Sharing Group. She loved water, traveling, baking, and reading. Leigh was a hard worker, always willing to help, and a faithful servant to God. She was a good friend, mother, aunt, sister, cousin, niece and a terrific "Nana."
Leigh is survived by her daughter, Bethany Smith and her significant other, Mike Esquilin of Concord; her son, Nicholas Tilton and his wife Jamie of Penacook; her foster daughter, Tonya Walsh and her husband, Mike of Laconia; her eight grandchildren, Devon, Jesse and wife Natalie, Reghan, Andrew, Alexander, Jacob, Kadence, and Ryan; her three great-grandchildren, Zayda, Brynlee, and Jesse; her brothers, Mark Romprey and his wife Shari of Belmont, and Christopher Sottack and his wife Luda of El Paso, TX; her sisters, Rebecca Alder of Bradenton, FL, Donna Berry of Bristol, and Tari Woodlock of Ruskin, FL; many nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and her ex-husband and father of her children, Joseph Tilton of Canterbury. In addition to her parents, Leigh is predeceased by her brother, Daniel Romprey; and her brothers-in-law, Walter Berry, Robert Alder, and Kenneth Woodlock.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH, 03220.
Private family burial will immediately follow at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations in Leigh’s name be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Lakeport, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
