LACONIA — Lee Scott Thompson, 71, of 44 Spring St., passed away after a short illness on Saturday, June 16, 2018, with family by his side.
Lee was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Rumney, to the late Robert A. and Phoebe (Littlefield) Thompson.
Lee graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966. After school, Lee worked in paper mills, then went to work for the City of Laconia, Nov. 7, 1979, for 33 years. He retired from the city as a general foreman on Nov. 30, 2012. He lived on Union Avenue in Laconia for eight years with his wife, June Carol Thompson, and then they moved to Spring Street.
Lee loved big family gatherings, rebuilding a 1928 Model A with his son, Robert, family camping trips, and his latest passion has been building a playhouse for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, June Carol (Bickford) Thompson of Laconia; three sons, Robert Thompson and his wife, Lindsey, of Laconia, William Rand and his wife, Charlotte, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Mark Thurber of Meredith; one daughter, Melissa Glasscock and her husband, Dave, of Newport; grandchildren Ava and Avery Thompson of Laconia, and Alexander and Zachery Rand of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; three sisters, Darlene Thompson of Plymouth, Rhoda Knight of Campton, and Roberta Lauwe and Robert Heath of Center Harbor; two brothers, Allen Thompson of Rumney and Robert A. Thompson of Thornton; a brother-in-law, Jerry Bickford; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ernie Thompson and Larry Thompson.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m .at the Holland Hill Cemetery, Route 109, Moultonborough.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Golden View Health Care Center, the VNA nurses, Hematology and Pulmonary Departments and the Belknap Family Health Center, who cared for him so compassionately.
PS. Lee says thanks to everyone that helped along the way.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center, Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
