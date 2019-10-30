LOUDON — Lee Thomas Gilman, 68, of Loudon, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, with his son, Matt, and family at his side, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Lee was born Sept. 24, 1951, to Russell and Ardelle (Benton) Gilman of Thornton. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1970 and New Hampshire Technical Institute in 1972.
Lee worked for Gary Farina Welding and Waterville Valley Ski Area before going to work in the service department of N.H. Coach and Camper in 1977. In 1992, when Hurricane Andrew hit Southern Florida, Lee went to Florida to help with the recovery and ended up settling in Florida and running his own RV service business. In 2012, Lee relocated to North Carolina and worked in the service department at Camping World. He loved his job, but missed being close to family and friends, so in 2015, he moved back to New Hampshire, where he built a log cabin in Loudon and worked in the service department at Cold Springs RV, LLC, until his retirement in May 2019.
Lee loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and walking in the woods around his house where it was not unusual to see a variety of wildlife; but his greatest love was touring the country on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He organized and rode for many charity events with Harley Davidson clubs, but also rode many miles by himself and with friends. His smile and sense of humor will be missed by many.
Lee was predeceased by his father, Russell M. Gilman, in 2018; his sister, Terry E Joyce, in 2015; his nephew, Brent R Gilman, in 1995; his niece, Jennifer N. Joyce, in 1976; and his brother-in-law, William Presby, in 2009.
Lee is survived by his son, Matthew (Heidi), and their sons, Wyatt and Garrett. He is also survived by his mother, Ardelle B Gilman, of Thornton; his sister, Donna Killion (John), of Concord; brother Donald (Juanita) of Plymouth; sister Elledra Presby of Lisbon; brother-in-law Walter Joyce of Thornton; his beloved companion for the past 10 years, Baya; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Graveside services will be at Mad River Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society-NH, 2 Commerce Drive, Ste. 110, Bedford, NH 03110; or Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
To sign Lee’s Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
