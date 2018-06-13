MOULTONBOROUGH — Lee B. Huston, 84, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2018,, with family at his side, at Lakes Region General Hospital, in Laconia, after a difficult and short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on March 30, 1934, in Marlboro, Massachusetts, Lee was the son of Charles E. and Ellen (Merrifield) Huston.
Lee moved to Moultonborough in July 1942. His father passed away in 1947, which was the same year he started going to Florida for the winters. Lee spent many months in 1948 in the Laconia hospital before being admitted to Boston’s Mass General where he spent five months and nearly died.
He was the youngest of nine children and, as a child, attended the one-room school house at the head of Moultonborough Neck Road known as Greens corner. He also attended Sarasota High School during the winters from 1949 through 1954.
While in Sarasota, he worked for the Ringling Brothers Circus and part-time at his first gas station where his love of cars began.
Lee graduated from Meredith High School in 1954 where he and many of his siblings attended school.
Lee started his entrepreneurial ways back in 1949 when he helped build his Aunt Clara’s home in Florida. Lee and his older brother Bernie built Huston’s Gulf Station at the head of “The Neck” which opened in June 1956 and Lee owned for 25 years. Just 10 years later, in 1966, he built the Texaco Station in Center Harbor. From 1961 through 1962, Lee built the home on Route 25 where he lived and raised his family until the time of his death. From 1964 to 1965, he helped build the First Missionary Baptist Church in Moultonborough where he was a longstanding member. Throughout the years, Lee also plowed and operated a small family farm. From 1983 until 1986, Lee worked for Agway next to the Moultonborough airport. He bought and sold numerous pieces of land in both New Hampshire and Florida between 1950 and 2012. In 1986, Lee built his dream business, The Chick-A-Dee Station, right at the base of their home’s driveway on Route 25, which he owned and operated for 20 years.
Lee made numerous trips to Florida over the years, starting as a young boy of 4, and experienced the hurricane of 1938 there. Lee and Eleanor spent the winters for nearly three decades in Sebring, Florida, where they enjoyed the company of many new friends.
He was a charter member of the Moultonborough Lions Club, a selectman in Moultonborough in the ’70s, a volunteer firefighter for many years, the town Ice rink manager, a participant of the Moultonborough businessmen’s breakfast group, and a longstanding member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Moultonborough.
Lee was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Bernard, Charles, and Warren; his sisters Thelma Strout, Eleanor (King) Peterson, Bessie (Hastings) Tenno, and Jean Walker; and a grandson, Timothy Richardson.
Lee is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Eleanor L. (Wakefield) Huston of Moultonborough; his five children, David Richardson and his wife Marsha of Laconia and their son Steven; Daniel Richardson and his wife Tracey of Wolfeboro and their children Cody, Kurt, Mark, Joy (and her husband Drew Collins); Seth and Adam; Donna (Wakefield) Reynolds and her husband John of Guatemala, and their children Caleb (and his wife Caitlin); Eli, Isaac (and his wife Bailey), Kiara Molina (and her husband Pedro), and Silas; Wendy (Huston) Clattenburg (and her husband Jon) of Moultonborough and her daughters Alexis and Mikaela Dowd, and Warren Huston of Moultonborough and his daughter Cierra. He also was survived by three great-grandchildren, David Molina and Levi and Samuel Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, on Friday, June 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the Middle Neck Cemetery, Moultonborough Neck Road, Moultonborough, on Saturday, Oct 13, at 10 a.m., which all family members, and friends are invited to attend.
To sign Lee’s Book of Memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
