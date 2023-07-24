SANBORNTON — Lee A. Cuthbertson, 74, of Sanbornton, passed away on the morning of July 20, after battling a long-term illness. He was the son of Clyde and Myrtle (Daulton).
He was predeceased by his brothers, David and Ray Cuthbertson; his son, Kenny Clinton; and great-grandson, Angelo Clinton.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 35 years, Marlene (Murphy-Clinton); two sisters, Jane Ruiter of Hudson, and Sue and Norm Guilbert of Nashua; a sister-in-law, Pat Cuthbertson of Nashua; son, Jim and Heather Cuthbertson of Londonderry; son, Steven Clinton of Nashua; daughter, Beverly Clinton of Jeffersonville, Indiana; daughter, Jill Foote-Gilbert of Gorham; daughter, Jeanine and Teddy Henley of Greenfield; daughter, Deanna and Richard Tardif of Hudson; and daughter, Amber and Mark Stewart of Henniker; 15 grandchildren, Amanda Boutin, Chelsea Gagnon, Makenzie Gilbert, Christopher Foote, Jennifer Labruna, Jackson, Jonathan and Joseph Henley, Kirsten, Noah and Chloe Tardif, and Holly, Thayne, Dalton and Maggie Stewart; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Alvirne High School in 1967 with the title of “best dancer,” he began his career as a carpenter and continued building homes for several years until starting his own development company with his partner Bob. He then worked at the contractor’s desk at the Home Depot for 24 years before retiring. He wasn’t content with staying home and doing nothing, so he worked part-time for MacMulkin Chevrolet, delivering cars.
It was hard for him to hide his smile when he rode around on his Harley-Davidson back in the '80s, even once making an appearance in Biker Lifestyle magazine. He also loved to be in the outdoors any chance he got and was able to fulfill his dream of building a log cabin in the woods in the middle of nowhere. He was an avid bass fisherman who loved his time on the lake. He was strictly a catch and release angler, who gave each fish a kiss and a “thank you.”
There was always a project to work on around the yard or a long drive anywhere to keep him busy. When the nice weather arrived each spring he couldn’t wait to put his front porch swing out to enjoy watching the birds. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family, looking forward to holiday gatherings. People would describe Lee as someone who would give you the shirt off his back, never turning down anyone who asked for help. He was someone that everyone instantly enjoyed spending time with and you would always be laughing when he was around. He will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or Granite VNA Hospice House at granitevna.org.
Dumont Sullivan Funeral Home of Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
