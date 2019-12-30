FRANKLIN — Leatrice “Lee” D. Blanchette, 93, of 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, died on Dec. 21, 2019, at the Golden Crest with family around her.
Leatrice was born on Dec. 17, 1926, in Lincoln, Vermont, the daughter of Philip and Maude (Brooks) Derosia. She lived in Plymouth, New Hampshire, before moving to Belmont 70 years ago.
Leatrice was a manager at New England Telephone Company for 30 years. She enjoyed fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, and farming with her husband, Roland, at their Landaff farmhouse. They also rejuvenated one old house, for which they received an award. She also owned and managed Shady Oaks Apartments in Belmont.
Leatrice is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Gene Blanchette and his wife, Valerie, of Landaff and Paul Blanchette and his wife, Claudette, of Belmont; one granddaughter, Audra, and her husband, Jeff Carson, of Belmont; two grandsons, Michael Blanchette and his wife, Kristy, of Laconia and Jake Blanchette of Landaff; one great-grandson, Andre Blanchette of Laconia; and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Blanchette of Laconia; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roland R. Blanchette; one sister, Phyllis Monahan; and two half-brothers, Wyman and Prescott Blake.
There will be a graveside service in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Concord VNA-Hospice Care, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301; or to St. Vincent DePaul, 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.
