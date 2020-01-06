MEREDITH — Leander “Lee” Robert Huckins, 74, of Meredith, died on Dec. 29, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Leander was a recipient of a heart transplant over nine years ago.
Leander was born on March 7, 1945, in Laconia, the son of the late Robert and Muriel Huckins.
Leander was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 1964, and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, 1966.
He served the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Following discharge, he moved back to New Hampshire, started his family, and became an active member in the community. Leander was involved with various committees and organizations throughout the years; his favorite was coaching T-Ball and Little League.
Leander was lifetime member of the Meredith Center Freewill Baptist Church, although for the past two decades, he attended the United Baptist Church in Lakeport, where he had great relationships with God and a truly great church family.
Leander was employed by Bergen and Patterson and then went on to work for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation until his early retirement due to health issues. He also worked as a real estate broker and mowed many fields with his faithful John Deere Tractor. He was an active member of the Grange. Leander enjoyed camping and traveling, he enjoyed collecting antiques, and he loved to grow beautiful Irises.
Leander is survived by his wife of almost 50 years (Valentine’s Day 2020 would have been their 50th anniversary), Sharon Huckins; his son, Timothy Huckins; his sister, Beverly Jean Huckins; his nephew, Jason Huckins; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his extended family of West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Blanche Vance, June and Tom Wood, Ralph and Brenda Gibson, and Scotty and Ardell Scott.
He leaves his beloved cats, Sami, Peek-A-Boo, and Buttons; his barn cat, Chippy; Shadow and Isabella are his feral cats.
Leander was a private person, was caring, and oftentimes vocal. He was a very good-hearted person and will be missed by many; he has left footprints on the hearts of many.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the United Baptist Church in Lakeport, 35 Park St., Laconia, NH 03246.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Leander’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101; or to the United Baptist Church, 35 Park St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.