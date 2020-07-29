FRANKLIN — Leah V. Tuttle, 93, of Baldwin Street, died on Tuesday, July, 21, 2020, at Mountain Ridge Center.
Leah was born on August 20, 1926, in Hanover, NH, the daughter of William Carrier and Grace (Kidney) Blaisdell. Leah worked for Laconia Needle Company and Allen Rogers.
Leah enjoyed knitting and camping.
Leah is survived by her daughter, Sheila Jenot; two grandchildren, Starrlyn and Mark; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her half-brother, Arlo Blaisdell; and two nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfonso Tuttle; her half-brother, Keith Blaisdell; her sister, Doris O’Brien; and her grandson Shawn.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Cemetery in Holderness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.