CONCORD — LCDR I. James "Jim" Morrison (USN Ret.) of Concord passed away Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born in 1924 in Geneva, New York, to Irving and Leila (James) Morrison.
Earning a pilot's license before graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941 and spent his career in naval aviation. Prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, he was a crewman on PBY Catalina "flying boats" patrolling the North Atlantic. Once war was declared, he spent the next 18 months in the Pacific theater with the PBYs, including missions at Midway and Guadalcanal. He came home as a casualty in 1943 and, after his recovery, served as a flight instructor at Pensacola, Florida.
The day after marrying his beloved wife, Mae (Mabel Guthrie), he was ordered back to the Pacific to help with the aerial evacuation of Americans during the Chinese civil war.
He would later return to the Pacific, seeing action in both Korea and Vietnam. The Navy's Operation Deepfreeze squadron in the Antarctic became his longest assignment in the service and he spent a total of seven years with the unit. Among his accomplishments was the introduction of ski-equipped C-130 Hercules transport aircraft for the Navy which helped open up the vast icy interior of the continent to scientists and support personnel. In recognition of his contributions, the Morrison Hills in Antarctica's Queen Alexandra Range were named in his honor.
After many years of Navy moves, living in multiple states and New Zealand, Jim and Mae settled in New Hampshire in 1975. Jim remained an aviation enthusiast long after his 28 years of Navy service and he was the editor and historian of the PBY Catalina International Association newsletter for 20 years. This role kept him in close contact with his many friends, including fellow World War II aviators. A highlight for Jim and Mae was the annual PBYCIA reunion which saw members fly in from around the world to celebrate their camaraderie.
His love of traveling continued, too, and in his 90th year, he took a cruise around Cape Horn at the bottom of South America, saying that it was on his bucket list, as he had flown over it several times on Antarctic mapping missions, but never around it by ship.
He had a very social nature and was a lifelong learner, taking piano lessons while in his eighties and forever looking forward to the next DVD course, whether it be economics, history, science or art.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mae, and a son, Timothy.
Survivors include five children, Sandra (Robert) Dawes of Manchester, Barbara (Darrell) Jones of Cape Coral, Florida, William (Terry) Morrison of Gilmanton, Patricia (Frank) Croscup of Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, and Jeanne Caito of Epping; 11 grand-children; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by a sister, Judy (Bob) Nelson of Gordonsville, Virginia; and his companion in later years, Idella Downs of Northville, New York.
There will be a graveside service with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 1:30 p.m.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.