LACONIA — Lawton P. “Lonnie” Bourn Jr., 77, of Colebrook and a longtime resident of Laconia, died on Jan. 4, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital of a chronic illness, with family by his side.
Lonnie was born on June 2, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late Lawton and Hildreth (Aiken) Bourn.
Lonnie lived in Keene for his elementary school years. He moved with his family to Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before attending and graduating from Keene State College with his bachelor’s degree in education. Following his graduation from Keene State, he entered the master’s program at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, earning a master’s degree in Industrial Arts.
Lonnie met his wife, Gail Axelson, in 1983, while volunteering with special needs adults. They were married in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 24, 1984, where he was working with the United States Agency for International Development, training workers with Pakistan’s Water and Power Management. In addition to the USAID work in Pakistan, he worked on USAID projects in Egypt and India.
After returning to Laconia in 1991, Lonnie was the tech prep coordinator for New Hampshire, followed by the school-to-work coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Education. He took pride in working with school districts to set up the programs within their districts to support young adults in their future careers.
Upon retirement in 2004, he began driving the LRGH shuttle and recently driving for Mr. C’s taxi service. He enjoyed talking with all his passengers while driving around the state.
Lonnie’s passion for the past 15 years was designing and building their log cabin in Colebrook. He and his family would spend weekends and vacations at the cabin. He especially loved sitting on the deck, taking in the scenery and watching their Springer Spaniel, Rigbee, run through the fields. Lonnie named the place Rigbee’s Lair.
As an avid outdoorsman, Lonnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and canoeing with his family and friends throughout the Great North Woods of New Hampshire.
He spent many years researching his Aiken Family history, which has deep roots throughout New England that include the Aiken Knitting Mill and the Cog Railway.
In addition to being an outdoorsman, Lonnie loved playing the banjo and autoharp with various groups spanning from his college years through his adult life.
Lonnie leaves his wife of 35 years, Gail A. Bourn; his daughters, Margaret Bourn of Portland, Oregon, Jennifer Bourn of Covington, Kentucky, Katherine Bourn of New York, New York, and Rebecca Bourn of Boston, Massachusetts; and his son, Lawton P. Bourn III, of San Francisco, California; his sisters, Pamela Arend of Maine and Hildreth Trainor of Massachusetts; along with many family and friends.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Colebrook in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, Lonnie requested that donations be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, for students pursuing an education in Building and Trades.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
