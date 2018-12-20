FRANKLIN — Lawrence R. Swett, 90, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin after a short illness.
Lawrence was born in Hill on May 24, 1928, the son of Nelson and Dorothy (Gray) Swett. Larry was a graduate of Franklin High School with the Class of 1946.
He was employed as an electrical supervisor for Public Service of New Hampshire for 34 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, where he earned the rank of Tech Sergeant with the 57th Recoilless Rifle Division.
Lawrence was an active member of the Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His greatest enjoyment, though, was his cherished family, especially spending time with his grand- and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan W. (Burley) Swett, whom he married on Aug. 15, 1959; and his brother, Merton F. Swett.
He leaves his children, S. Paul Swett of Tilton, Douglas F. Swett and his wife, Angela, of Franklin, and Brian S. Swett and his wife, Vicki, of Boscawen and daughter Lori A. Sanborn and her husband, Craig, of Maidstone, Vermont; his grandchildren, Alexa Demsey, Matthew Swett, Katelyn Swett, Cody, Kurt, Jillian and Julia Swett, Melanie Gardner, and Derek and Jed Sanborn; and great-grandchildren Evan, Sadie, Levi, Makayla, Max, and Eli Sanborn. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to Lawrence's wishes, there will be no calling hours planned. Services will be private for his family. Burial will in the family lot in Franklin Cemetery in the spring.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
Memorial donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to Mountain Ridge Center at 7 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.