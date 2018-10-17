LACONIA — Lawrence Patrick Gilmartin, 66, of Gilford, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Lawrence was born on Oct. 29, 1951, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Albert and Mildred E. (Carty) Gilmartin.
Lawrence was a man proud to serve his community. While living in Brockton, Massachusetts, he served as a scout leader in the Boy Scouts, as well as leading many of their cookouts and activities. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially for fishing. He belonged to the Elks Lodge of Laconia, the Belknap Sportsman Club, and the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Edna (Conrod) Gilmartin; his children, Kimberlee, Patrick, Jessica and her partner, Michel Darosa, and Kevin; his sisters, Patricia Galvin and husband Micheal and Kathleen Ryan; his grandchildren, Alyssa Gilmartin, Lelia Darosa, and Aidyn Hudson; and a large group of extended family and friends.
Calling Hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made in Lawrence's name to help fund either heart disease research at the American Heart Association, online at https://www.heart.org or by mail at: American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005); or for Parkinson's research, online at https://www.parkinson.org or by mail at the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
