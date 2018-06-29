EXETER — Lawrence O. Austin passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Riverwoods, in Exeter.
He was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Oct. 17, 1930, son of George and Anna Austin.
Larry graduated from Haverhill High School in 1948 and received his engineering degree from Northeastern University. He married Marie Smith on June 9, 1957, and together they raised a daughter and son in Bradford, Massachusetts.
Larry worked as an engineer at Western Electric in North Andover, Massachusetts, for more than 30 years, retiring in the early 1980s.
In the 1990s, Larry and Marie moved to Laconia, to their new home on Mallard Cove on Lake Opechee and were active members of the Laconia Congregational Church.
Larry was an avid tennis player, skier, and enjoyed traveling with Marie. He was a great conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years in 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith Voishnis of Barnegat, New Jersey; and son, Kenneth (and wife Lynn) of Brentwood; two granddaughters, Kathryn (and husband Ryan) Houlihan, and Sarah Voishnis; his sister, Joan Ryan (and husband Gardner) of Rochester, New York; and several nieces and nephews.
He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Those wishing may make memorial gifts (in lieu of flowers) to the Anatomical Gifts Program, Dept. of Medical Education, Dartmouth Medical School, 7100 Remsen, Hanover, NH 03755-3832, or The First Congregational Church of Laconia United Church of Christ, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.