BELMONT — Lawrence J. Dupont Jr., 87, of Dupont Road, died on Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Lawrence was born on Aug. 18, 1932, in Laconia, son of the late Lawrence J. Dupont Sr. and Deliah (Constant) Davis.
He had attended the St. John School in Laconia.
Lawrence was a passionate American patriot who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In his early years, he worked at Scott and Williams. He later obtained his real estate license and started the multiple listing service and was the original developer and owner of the Ladd Hill Mobile Home Park and the Pine Gardens Mobile Home Park in Belmont.
Lawrence is survived by his longtime sweetheart and wife of seven years, Elizabeth (Seavey) Dupont; two sisters, Mary Jane Dupont of Arizona and Cecile Bezanson and her husband, Chester, of Andover; three sons, Gordon Sanborn of Laconia, Christopher Sanborn and his wife, Darcel, of New Hampton, and Joseph Dupont and his partner, Lois Bennett, of Belmont; five daughters, Sandra Lavallee and her husband, Ed, of Belmont, Robin Norris and her husband, Peter, of Florida, Simone Henderson and her husband, Keith, of Belmont, Judy Estes and her husband, David, of Belmont, and Jenniferann Davidson and her husband, Seth (Jay) of Maine; four grandsons, Jeremy Shute and his wife, Sarah, of Maine, James Woodbury Jr. and his partner, Seana Richardson, of Pembroke, Michael Norris of Florida, and Matthew Sanborn of Massachusetts; eight granddaughters, Leela Chadbourne and her husband, Christopher, of New York, Jasmine Woodbury and her partner, Matthew Roberts, of North Carolina, Tegan Lavallee and her partner, David Lake, of Laconia, Jacklyn Woodbury and her sister, Julie Woodbury, of Belmont, Deanna Reed and her husband, Travis, of Colorado, Suzanne Norris of Belmont, and Heather Sanborn of Ashland; 13 great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his dog, Moca (Smokey), whom he adored.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial with Military Honors will follow at noon at the N.H. State Veterans’ Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
