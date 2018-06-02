NASHUA — Lawrence "Larry" Cross of Nashua died suddenly Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the age of 83. Larry passed away after a morning swim at his favorite place, Newfound Lake.
Larry was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and favored sports over academics.
He served in the Army before graduating from Keene State College where he met and married Nancy. As a teacher he found time to continue his sporting interests as the varsity baseball coach and as a respectable golf and tennis player. Mr. Cross was a retired teacher having taught history with a humorous approach to life over a 33 year career at Merrimack High School.
Larry also confessed to "following horses that followed other horses". Always an avid reader, Red Sox fan, and connoisseur of classical music, cars and comedy, Larry was a most interesting conversationalist. There will not be another quite like Larry Cross and those of us lucky enough to have enjoyed life with him will miss him very much.
He is survived by his son, Justin Cross of Nashua; and a sister, Muriel Finlayson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy, with whom he shared teaching and summers at The Lake in their 48 years together.
