MOULTONBOROUGH — Laurie Ann Porter, 69, lifelong resident of Moultonborough, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer that she fought with the utmost grace and faith.
Laurie earned her BS and MBA degrees at Plymouth State College while working full-time as the associate director of Financial Aid. She worked at the college from 1981 until retiring in 2003. During her time with the college, she wrote computer programs that streamlined the financial aid process. Her greatest joy was supporting students in any way that she could, from helping them find funding to lending a compassionate ear when they were stressed.
Laurie demonstrated to her daughter and family that they could accomplish anything if they set their minds to it.
Laurie was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence W. Porter Sr. (Red) and Marlene H. (Hodgdon) Porter.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberlyn W. (Porter) Davis, and her husband, Donald R. Davis, of Meredith; sister Marlene W. (Porter) Sorell and her husband, Ames O. Sorell Jr., of Meredith; brother Lawrence W. Porter Jr. (Bum) and his wife, Dee-Anne D. (LeBlanc) Porter, of Moultonborough; and her nieces and nephews.
There will be a short prayer service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Chapel, Meredith, followed by calling hours until 1 p.m. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger will officiate.
Burial services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humble Grunt in support of our veterans at www.humblegruntwork.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
