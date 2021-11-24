CONCORD — Laurie A. Anderson, 58, passed away on November 4, 2021, after a brief illness.
Laurie was born and raised in Franklin. She was the daughter of Clinton and Harriet Anderson. She resided in Concord, NH, at the time of her death.
Laurie leaves her son, Peter Sylvester III; and her daughter, Erin Sylvestre; three grandchildren, Anna Sylvestre, Hayley Blanchard and Autum Blanchard; her brother, William (Maryann) Anderson; her longtime friend, Edward Dickerson and family.
Laurie was predeceased by her father; and sister, Linda (Anderson) Smith.
Laurie liked to travel, especially weekend yard sales with her friend Ed. She enjoyed cooking and was always making dishes for her family and friends.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of a memorial, please give a donation to the SPCA or to the organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.