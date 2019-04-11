GILFORD — Laurence “Larry” V. Murphy Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of the late Laurence and Elizabeth (Langlois) Murphy. He was raised in Haverhill and was a graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.
In 1962, he met his wife of almost 54 years, Rosemary (Torrisi) Murphy, and together they raised their two children. Family and community provided his motivation in life.
Larry has been an active member of the Gilford Community for 40 years. He leaves behind many lifelong friends that he cherished. Anyone who met Larry recognized his kindness, compassion, and his desire to help others. He was an active member of the St. Andre Bessette Parish where he volunteered for fundraising activities for Hands across the Table and Bingo. As an active member of Kiwanis of Laconia for 35 years, he supported the Got Lunch! program, reading to third-grade Kid’s Care students, and he spent many hours fundraising at Weirs Beach during Motorcycle Week. He supported local youth athletics at football games through the Laconia Key Club and umpired for Gilford Youth Baseball.
With a strong sense of personal connection, Larry enjoyed a successful career in sales, initially at Alco Electronics in North Andover, Massachusetts, then locally at Vernitron/Beau Products. His work brought him throughout the country, building friendships with many customers and distributors. Larry could talk to anyone about anything and, with his unique sense of humor, get something accomplished.
In his spare time, Larry enjoyed golfing and camping with friends and family, attending local theatre, and listening to music.
Larry will be loved and remembered always by his wife, Rosemary; his daughter, Lauren, and her husband, Ed, grandson Eric, and granddaughter Alyssa of Gilford; his son, John, wife Judy, and grandson Tyler of North Reading, Massachusetts; his sister, Kathleen, and late husband Michael Develle of La Conner, Washington; his sister-in-law, Arlene Torrisi of Gilford; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Calling hours will be on Monday April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in honor of Larry to Laconia Kiwanis, PO Box 757, Laconia, NH 03247; or St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.