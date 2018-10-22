HOLDERNESS — Laura Nicole Hernandez, 23, died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Laura attended school at Holderness Central School, Plymouth Regional High School and continued her education in marketing and business at Plymouth State University.
Laura enjoyed music, art, poetry, traveling, and spending time with her family, friends and pets.
Laura will be deeply missed. She was a shy girl with a heart of gold. She now has her wings to fly forever.
Laura is survived by her mother, Janice Hernandez; her brothers, Riche Hernandez and Ryan Hernandez; her three nephews and one niece; grandmother Dorothy MacNicho; and her father, Vicente Hernandez.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 24, beginning at 4:15 p.m. at the Green Grove Cemetery, 157 Main St., Ashland.
