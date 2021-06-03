FRANKLIN — Our family regretfully announces the unexpected passing of Laura M. Page, age 36, of Franklin, NH, who left this earth on May 26, 2021.
Laura was born on August 7,1984, to James Page and Brenda Hutchins in Concord, NH.
She is survived by her three children, Abbalyn Gilkins, James Belware and Jayda Belware; her parents, Jim Page of Gilmanton and Brenda Hutchins of Vermont; her brother, James Page and his wife Christine and their two children, Faith and Kyree; her sister, Crystal Johnson and her husband Richard; her step-family mom Valerie Gilbert of Gilmanton, sister, Erica Gilbert of Meredith and her two children Pheonix and Chevy, brother, Anthony Gilbert of Gilmanton; and many extended family members who all meant the world to Laura.
Laura had a heart of gold and would help anyone. She fought addiction. Laura completed two recovery programs but at the end addiction won. Her pain is over but Laura will live forever in the hearts of her many family members and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, in Tilton Congregational Church.
