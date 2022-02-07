FRANKLIN — Laura M (Rogers) Barber, 75, of 5 Cedar Ct., Franklin, passed away at her home on February 3, 2022 surrounded by her friends. She was the Wife of the late John Barber Jr. who passed away April 4, 2004.
Laura was Born January 5,1947 at Sturdy Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the daughter of the Late William Edward Rogers Jr. and the Late Ethel M. (Coffin) Rogers. Laura was the sister of the late William E. Rogers III.
Laura leaves a brother, Paul D. Rogers and his wife Janet (Lois) Rogers of Norton, MA; as well as five daughters: Paula (Barber) McDonough and her husband Patrick McDonough of Hill, Cynthia (McVeigh) Pardo and her husband Chris Pardo of Norton, MA, Elizabeth (Barber) Droney and her husband Steven Droney of Hill, Sandra Barber of Concord and Laura Barber of New Bedford, MA; as well as 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, February 11 at 11 a.m. where she will join her husband, John.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, NH is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
