CAMPTON — Laura (Moulton) Currier, age 94, of Campton, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, at Wolfeboro Bay Nursing Home in Wolfeboro, following a period of dementia. She was in good health until the end.
Laura was born to Benjamin and Lulu Moulton in Campton on June 16, 1925.
She was married to Guy Vintinner, divorced, and then married Chell Currier.
She loved doing word-find books and jigsaw puzzles.
Laura was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Mildred Chapman, Louise Thibault, Dorothy Topham, Margaret Bucklin, Fred Moulton, and Clifton Moulton.
Surviving family members include her youngest brother, Bernard (Babe) Moulton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Laura’s care at Wolfeboro Bay Nursing Home during her final few years was arranged by family members David Moulton and Ellen Nash.
A graveside service, arranged by Mayhew Funeral Home, has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Blair Cemetery in Campton. Revs. Russell C. Petrie and Cynthia Petrie of Campton Congregational Church will be officiating the service.
