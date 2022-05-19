PLYMOUTH — Laura Bell Shaw, 75, died at home following a period of declining health on May 16, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Franklin on Sept. 8, 1946, the daughter of Ethel Griffin.
Laura went peacefully knowing that her children and grandchildren loved her dearly.
She was employed in food service at the Tilton School and the New Hampton Prep School for many years, eventually working alongside her son David.
She will be most remembered for her cooking and the beautiful dresses she wore every day. She was a helpful sister, loving mother, and a fierce soul. Laura also made Thanksgiving dinner every year for the entire family where she welcomed many people into her home with her family.
Laura was predeceased by her mother, Ethel Griffin; father, Frank Wiggin; her sister, Linda Shaw; her brother, Charlie Wiggin; and her ex-husband and lifelong friend David Shaw Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Wiggin, her son David Shaw Jr., grandchildren Shayann Shaw and Morgan Buyer, her sisters Emma Shaw and Roseanna Bartlett, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, visit Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
