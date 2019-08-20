NORTHFIELD — Larry W. Clendenin, 78, of Northfield, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on July 23, 2019.
He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Walter Loring Clendenin and Reba Virginia (Clendenin) Lemay. Larry was raised and attended school in Buffalo, West Virginia, graduating with the Class of 1958. He resided in Northfield for many years.
He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s.
Larry had a long career in sales and worked for Contract Support Group in Belmont and the Twin Rivers Intergenerational Program Center in Franklin.
His greatest passion was his volunteer work. He was a foster grandfather at the Southwick Elementary School in Northfield. He enjoyed helping others through the Senior Companion Program. Prior to his illness, he regularly spent time with the veterans at the N.H. Veterans' Home in Tilton.
He was an avid sports fan, watching all sports on TV, especially college football and the University of West Virginia. Larry’s love of football began in high school in West Virginia, and he wrote about his experiences in a semi-biography titled “Larry’s Quest," a copy of which is in the library at the Southwick School.
Larry is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Woods, of Northfield, and her son, Scott, who Larry thought of as a son. He has three daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Aucoin.
He was a very special man to all who knew him and he will be missed.
The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at the Merrimack County Nursing Home for the excellent care, support and affection given to Larry to make his life comfortable and meaningful for him and his family.
There will be a graveside service at the N.H. Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, with military honors, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH; or the Christmas Fund at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
