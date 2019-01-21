ALEXANDRIA — Lance Amabile, 59, son of the late Celia (Cook) Amabile and late Anthony J. Amabile, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, due to complications of diabetes.
An avid cook, car lover, animal and music fan, Lance could be found either in his kitchen prepping up sauces for the evening’s meal or working around the house, music blaring, dancing with a smile on his face.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lance and his family lived in both Connecticut and New Hampshire. Lance made his living off of his love of cars by being a painter and auto body technician for most of his life. His auto painting skills were unmatched, with a crowning replica of Dale Earnhardt's "Peter Max car" for a season at White Mountain Motorsports Park. During the later years of his life, Lance left the auto body industry to work with his son, Anthony, wife Debra (Debbie), and daughter-in-law Emily at EFI Inkjet Solutions, building industrial billboard printers.
Lance will be loved and remembered by his wife, Debbie Amabile; son Anthony Amabile; daughter-in-law Emily Amabile; sisters Kathleen Murphy (residing in Massachusetts), Joan Dagneau (Florida), Jane Nelson, Janet Loncki (Connecticut), Janice Swenson, Anne Courser (New Hampshire), and brother Thomas Amabile (Colorado). Lance is also remembered by sisters-in-law Karen Hannette (New Hampshire), Nancy Jaras (Illinois), and Linda Letourneau (Washington); step-sons Robert Mase and Brian Mase (Illinois); and step-daughter Nicole Smith (Illinois); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
There will be a private burial in the spring at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
