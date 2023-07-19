TILTON — Kyle Putnam, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 9, in Portland Maine.
Kyle was born on Sept. 5, 1983, in Concord, the son of Edwin Putnam and Robin Hamblett.
Kyle was a self-employed roofing engineer, whose hard work and dedication to his career was second to none. Anyone who knew Kyle knew that he not only worked hard, but played hard as well. One of his favorite things to do was to take his Harley out for a ride, whether it was the middle of July or the middle of January. He often referred to his rides as “therapy.” Another passion of Kyle’s was music. He had an amazing ability to sing. Kyle loved to sing to anyone who would listen, including his brother Jim, who would play the guitar and sing right along with him. Kyle had an enormous heart and loved to help anyone in need. An amazing gift Kyle had was the ability to make any animal love him immediately, including his dog Pretties, who he loved dearly.
Kyle is survived by his fiancee Stephanie Davis and her three children Dylan, Adrianna and Conner; daughter, Destiny Locke; step-son, Braydin Locke; mother, Robin Hamblett; brother, James Putnam; nephew, Ryker Putnam; step-brothers, Edwin Putnam and Adam Pearson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a countless number of friends. He is predeceased by his father, Edwin Putnam.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246 using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.