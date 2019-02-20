LACONIA — It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. I’ve been writing about this day since I was an adolescent, but now it feels so final: this past Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
I was born a handsome lad on April 10, 1951, in Ohio. My mother, Joann, and father Neil would have made me movie star if they could have but, alas, I quickly became the big brother to Kurt, Kelley, Kandy, and Kenneth. I had a full childhood with my siblings and best friend in Ohio. I soon joined the peace and love movement where I became a candlemaker and editor for the Mother Earth News, joined a commune and was living the Abundant Life with my wife, Mary. We were truly blessed with four of the most amazing humans any man could ask for: Amber Faith, Anara Marie (and her kids, Cierra and Braedon), Kristopher Gabriel Joseph (wife Kim) and Alyssa Katherine Joy.
I lived as a local businessman in Laconia, and loved to barter local services for over three decades.
The soul of a poet, the spirit of a pirate and a heart for God, I am survived by my loving family who daily put the fun back in dysfunctional, wonderful grandchildren, and a multitude of friends throughout the decades. Thanks for the wild ride.
Forever friends with Jesus.
P.S. I hear if you want to share some stories and laughs, a service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 4-6:30 p.m., at Amazing Grace Church, 71 Beacon St. West, Laconia (next to Hector's). BYOB*
(*Bring Your Own Bible)
