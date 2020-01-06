TILTON — Kristin “Boris” William Meinhold, 72, went to meet Jesus on Jan. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Kris was born on Feb. 5 1947, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to Frank and Gladys (Young) Meinhold of Hanson, Massachusetts. Kris lived in Hanson until 1959 when he moved to Tilton, graduating from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1965.
He was active in the Boy Scouts and Explorers, and was a member of Moulton’s Band in Sanbornton as a sousaphone player. For a time he dabbled in real estate. For several years, he was captain of Engine 3 for the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, as well as chief of police for Northfield, retiring after 14 years of service. He then worked 18 years for Annalee Dolls in Meredith as safety coordinator, until he retired. He later became superintendent of the Franklin Cemetery, finally retiring after several years.
He was a deacon for the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin. He was also a member of the Masons and the Franklin Lodge of Elks.
Kris loved fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed dancing, laughing and campfires with family and friends. Managing the Tilton Island concerts on Sundays was his greatest enjoyment in the summer. He looked forward to daily visits with his sister.
Kris was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Gladys Meinhold.
He leaves behind a son, Ethan William Meinhold, his wife Paola, and two grandsons, Franklin William and Thomas William, all of Hudson; his sister, Gail Davis, and her husband, Richard, of Franklin; a niece, Michelle Jettie of Vermont; nephews Shayne Bradley of Benson, North Carolina, and Alan Stuart of Concord, and all their families; also his loving cat, Sadie Pearl.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. (Tilton-Franklin Road), Tilton.
There will be a funeral service on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Congregation Christian Church, UCC, of Franklin.
Burial will be in the spring in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
Respecting his wishes, flowers should be omitted. Donations in memory of Kris may be made to a local animal shelter or humane society or to a local first responder unit.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.