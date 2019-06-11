GILFORD — Klaus Günther Lange, 87, of Lake Shore Park, died in comfort on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Senior Services Unit, in Laconia.
Klaus was born on June 5, 1932, in Düsseldorf, West Germany, the son of the late Herbert and Irmgard (Sandhage) Lange.
Klaus was a sales and promotions manager for Lufthansa German Airlines in New York City after beginning his career as Station Manager for Sabena Airlines.
He loved reading history, listening and dancing to big band jazz and traveling the world. He had an appreciation of art and created oil paintings and wonderful photographs.
He volunteered as Float Chairman for the annual German/American Steuben Parade (NYC) and was Prince Carnival for the dance group Kölsche-Funke in the parade and during Carnival celebrations.
He was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Flushing, New York, and attended services and concerts at the Unitarian-Universalist Society of Laconia.
Klaus is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth (Rodewald) Lange, of Gilford; sons Craig Lange and his wife, Correia, and Rick Lange and his wife, Wendy Lange; five grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Kyle, Frankie and Gage Lange; sister Ghia Falk and her husband, George; and nephews Dean Falk and his daughter, Bianca, Donald Turrisi, his wife, Suzanne, and their children, Stephen and Rachel, and Victor Turrisi, his wife, Heather, and their children, Joseph and Kaitlyn.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Society, 172 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Burial will be on Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery, North Main Street, Wolfeboro.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
