ASHLAND — Kimberly Ann (Montague) Samson, 57, a longtime resident of Ashland, died at home on July 17, 2018. She is survived by her two daughters, Miranda and Emily Samson, both of Ashland; her parents, Rachel and Dean Yeaton of Plymouth, and Paul Montague of Orleans, Vermont.
A memorial service will be held at the Ashland Community Church on Main Street in Ashland on Wednesday, July 25, at 11 a.m.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information, visit dupuisfuneralhome.com.
