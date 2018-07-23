ASHLAND — Kimberly Ann (Montague) Samson, 57, a long-time resident of Ashland, died at home on July 17, 2018. Kim was born in Newport, Vermont, on April 23, 1961, the daughter of Paul and Rachel (Robert) Montague.
Kim grew up in Rumney, attended Russell Elementary School, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1979. Following high school, she went to Florida to become a travel agent. Kim was employed at the Common Man Restaurant for many years, Hannaford’s in Plymouth, Penny Pitou Travel, Riveredge Marina and Ashland Insurance Center as a licensed insurance agent.
She enjoyed boating, spending time at the family camp in Barton, Vermont, being on the water, travel, reading, gardening, and art. She was predeceased by her husband, Steve Samson, in 2009.
She is survived by her daughters, Miranda Samson of Los Angles, California, and Emily Samson of Ashland; her mother, Rachel Yeaton and stepfather, Dean, of Plymouth; her father, Paul Montague of Orleans, Vermont; brothers Mitchel Montague and wife Jesse of Sharon, Vermont, Randy Montague and wife Sheryl of Campton, and Brad Montague and partner Tamay Crawford of Colebrook; step-siblings Joe Yeaton and wife Judy, Terry Montague, and Kenny Yeaton and wife Jennifer of Plymouth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Ashland Community Church on Main Street in Ashland on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 11 a.m.
For those who wish in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ashland Youth Group at the Ashland Community Church, Main Street, Ashland NH. 03217.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, visit dupuisfuneralhome.com.
