Kimberly A. Collins, 56 (

LACONIA — Kimberly Ann Collins, 56, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Kimberly was born on July 25, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward DeForge Sr. and Priscilla (Gurney) DeForge.
She enjoyed lounging in the sun, loved the beach, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and daughters. She also liked motorcycle rides, skiing, social gatherings, concerts and started to recently enjoy playing corn hole. Kim was a very caring person who always helped others around her. She was also very outgoing, a hard worker, stubborn, persistent, competitive and fearless — unless it came to snakes.
Kimberly is survived by her daughters, Louise Collins and Crystal McNeil; her three grandchildren, Chloe McNeil, Gabriel Blacketer-Collins and Autumn Collins; her mother, Priscilla DeForge; her brother, Edward DeForge Jr.; and her sisters, Deena Jean and Shara Sylvia; and her nephews and nieces. In addition to her father, Kimberly is predeceased by her son, Francis Collins; her in-laws, Richard Collins and Annette Collins; niece, Keli Marie Collins; and her father, Edward DeForge.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will be held in the spring at Union Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
