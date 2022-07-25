Kevin R. McCarthy, 62

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Kevin Robert McCarthy, 62, Cape Coral, FL, passed away, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Kevin was born June 25, 1960 to the late Robert and Maureen McCarthy (Sheedy) in Chicago, IL.
He worked as a project manager at Hewlett-Packard. Kevin enjoyed flipping homes, the leisure of retirement, and swapping stories over a fresh Captain Morgan. His biggest pride was his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.
Kevin is survived by his fiancé Cynthia Rossetti; sons, Christopher and his wife Janelle McCarthy of Belmont, Brian and his wife Brittany McCarthy of Gilmanton; daughters, Kimberly and her husband Rob Olsen of Laconia, Tara Rossetti and her partner Ryan McEvoy of Somerville, MA; brothers, Michael and wife Denise McCarthy of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Kendra and husband Jeffrey Carboneau of Fort Myers, FL; his grandchildren, Kayla, Rowan and Everleigh; his nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Donna Rivard McCarthy of Merrimack. In addition to his parents, Kevin is predeceased by his brother, David McCarthy.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
There will be a private graveside service that will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, 107 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH at a later date.
The family suggests, for those who wish, to leave donations to their favorite charities in Kevin’s name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
