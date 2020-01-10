NEW HAMPTON — Kevin John Provencher passed away Dec. 23, 2019, at Concord Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Plymouth, to Patricia Gray Provencher and Michael C. Provencher. Kevin attended Newfound Memorial High School where he excelled in many sports, including basketball, soccer, Babe Ruth baseball, and downhill skiing. He became well-known for his skiing ability and enjoyed many trips hiking up and skiing down Tuckerman’s Ravine. His love of skiing carried over to his time volunteering at the Glidden Ski Tow in Ashland where he was fondly remembered for helping the little ones up the rope tow and assisting anywhere he was needed.
Kevin had a deep love of the outdoors and spent much time hunting, fishing, hiking, swimming, and water skiing. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and occasional trips to Fenway Park. Other interests included listening to classic rock, dancing, and riding motorcycles. He had a great love for all animals and recently had the opportunity to spend three years helping out with rescue horses at Tu-Bahd Farm in Florida.
Kevin’s greatest role was being a supportive, loving and doting father, and some of his best times were summer vacations in York Beach, Maine, with his family.
Kevin was employed at L.W. Packard in Ashland, worked as an arborist at Bartlett Tree Service and TLC Tree Care, and most recently worked as a home provider for Lakes Region Community Services Council for 15 years.
Kevin spent many years as supervisor of the checklist in New Hampton and board member for the Ruth Joyce Scholarship Fund for Boys. He attended Bethany Congregational Church in Pike and New Hampton Community Church where he took an active role as middle school youth group leader.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Michael.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia; and children Nicole M. Provencher, Abel J. Provencher and wife Joanna, and Dexter L. Provencher and wife Sherrie L. Other survivors include siblings Laurent R. Provencher, Michael E. Provencher and partner Debbie Kane, Reginald A. Provencher, Patsy Dullea and husband Bill, Melinda J. Provencher, Michael W. Provencher, foster sister Electa Towne; and grandchildren Sydni, Collin, Helena, Maddex, Nina, and Meadow. Other survivors include best friend, mother of his children, and love of his life Kim Provencher; daughter of the heart Jessica Golphin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please join the family in celebration of Kevin’s life on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Plymouth Elks Lodge at 1159 NH Route 175, Holderness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ruth S. Joyce Scholarship Fund For Boys, c/o Jan Borsh, 1 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Meredith, NH 03253.
