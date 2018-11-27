MOULTONBOROUGH — Kevin “Kev” G. Foskitt, age 54, died unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2018, at his home in Moultonborough.
Born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on March 20, 1964, he was a son of the late Geraldine (Proctor) Foskitt and the late Gordon R. Foskitt, and lived in Billerica, Massachusetts, until he was an adult. He later lived Dracut, Massachusetts, Pepperell, Massachusetts, Billerica, Massachusetts, Salem, New Hampshire, and Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
Kevin graduated from Shawsheen Tech in '82 where he achieved many awards and was at the top of his class year over year. He was employed at ETM Manufacturing, Wilmington, Massachusetts, during school, which turned into a 30-year career until the company sold. Kevin was also a manager and master machinist for Excell Solutions Inc.
Kevin’s primary passions were boating and snowmobiling with family and friends, and fixing and building things, and helping others made him happy. He was always the first person to jump and help anyone in need. He spent most of his spare time sharing his unique knowledge and creativity with his daughter, Brittany, son Owen, grandson Jacob, and all of his loving friends and family. Kevin made friends wherever he went and loved every single one of them. He was a true social butterfly.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Foskitt; son Owen Foskitt; grandson Jacob Mayou; twin sister Karen Foskitt of Lowell, Massachusetts; brother Keith Foskitt of Westford, Massachusetts; brother (late) Kenneth Foskitt; brother-in-law Jeffrey Gage; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Canoe Restaurant, 232 Whittier Highway, Center Harbor, New Hampshire. Appetizer Reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.