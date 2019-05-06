GILFORD — Kerry Lee (Lang) Fox, 49, of Breton Road, died Wednesday, May, 1, 2019, at home, with her husband by her side.
Kerry was born on June 26, 1969, in Laconia, the daughter of Kenneth and Darlene (Daigneau) Lang.
Kerry is survived by her husband, James Fox; a son, Scott Steven Whitney; two daughters, Jennifer Kristi Guidi and Brooklyn Ann-e Whitney; a brother, Paul Lang; two sisters, Kim Whitney and Michelle Lang; four grandchildren, Katherine M. Guidi, John W. McCants III, Michael K. O’Brien, and Jacob S. O’Brien; three nieces and three nephews.
Kerry was predeceased by her mother and her first born, Kristi Lee Lang.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m. at the Isaiah 61 Café, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, NH 03246 — this will be an alcohol-free celebration.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.