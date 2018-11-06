MANCHESTER — Kerry L. Persons, 66, of Manchester passed away suddenly at his home on Oct. 25, 2018.
He was born in Laconia on Nov. 8, 1951, to Winston "Tink" and Beryl (Isham) Persons. He was a graduate of Laconia High School and Bryant & Stratton College in Boston.
From an early age, Kerry loved all sports, especially baseball, football, hockey and golf. He was a proud member of the first Little League team from Laconia to win a state championship in 1964. He played high school and college baseball and was a volunteer youth baseball coach for several years. Kerry was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Go Sox!
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Tink and Beryl.
Kerry was a devoted brother and loyal friend to many. He is survived by his brother, Rickey Persons of Laconia, and his sister, Kelly Persons (Dwayne Pelfrey) of Gainesville, Virginia, as well as several cousins, aunts and one uncle who each holds special memories of the good times with Kerry in their hearts. Kerry felt blessed to have several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Tina Jurta and Kerry's friend and neighbor, Phil, for their friendship and care.
"Don't let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." - Babe Ruth
A celebration of Kerry's life will be held in Laconia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands Outreach Ministries, 50 Lowell St., Manchester, NH 03101.
