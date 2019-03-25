LACONIA — Kerri L. Riley, born on Aug. 3, 1983, was called back to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, 2019, Valentines Day, after a long, courageous battle with lymphoma cancer.
She will be deeply missed and remembered for her kind heart, generosity, beautiful smile and compassion for others.
Now in God’s care, she has taken with her the love of her dad/friend Daniel M. Riley, with whom she shared an interest in hunting, fishing, or just taking rides to talk and enjoy the scenery. My love goes with you.
She is also survived by her mom, Darlene M. (Gray) Riley — The love for a Mom never dies; her sister, Kristi L. Riley — The bond between sisters lives on! Happy I could be there for you during some of your darkest times; two loving daughters, Samantha Cote and Juliana Cote, and one treasured son, Casey Leraux — We love you, Mom, we will carry you in our hearts forever; her dear friends, whom she loved; along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.
You will never be forgotten. We will love you always and forever.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette of Laconia is assisting with final arrangements.
