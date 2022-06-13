Kennith D. Brock, 78

LACONIA — Kennith “Ken” D. Brock, 78, was born in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Concord Hospital-Laconia following complications due to recently diagnosed lung cancer.
Ken graduated from Texas A&M University, his beloved alma mater, with B.S. and M.S. degrees. A member of the Corps of Cadets, he was commissioned an officer upon graduation. He served on active duty in the Army, and then served in the Army Reserves for another fifteen years, reaching the rank of Major.
His professional career was in the safety and health field. As an industrial safety professional, his career was in the field of workplace safety. He was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for over 28 years and was Senior Vice President for Loss Prevention. He then moved on to become Senior Vice President for eight years at Industrial Risk Insurers, a GE company. He was a founder of Strategic Safety Solutions, a consulting company in the field. Ken also served as Trustee and Chair of the American Society of Safety Professionals Foundation Board and was presented the Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award.
He was a man of many interests and talents. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Laconia Country Club for over 30 years. He spent many hours in his home workshop, enjoyed doing extensive family genealogy research, tracking the latest car developments, watching episodes of “The Curse of Oak Island,” cooking great meals on his smoker grill, baking the best Snickerdoodle cookies and making his annual whiskey cake at Christmas. He was active in Association activities at Mallard Cove while a resident there, and also most recently in the Homeowners Association for Long Bay. He enjoyed family gatherings and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ken had great faith and trusted in God’s plan for our lives.
Married for over 55 years, he is survived by his wife Mary, his children and their families including son Gary Brock, his wife Sheri Kennedy, and grandsons Morgen & Joshua of Watertown, MA. Also, daughter Donna Kovacs, her husband Steve, and grandchildren Abby, Sam & Mia of Buxton, ME. He leaves his sister Betty Kraft, sister-in-law JoAnn Brock, brothers-in-law Byron and Joe Blaschke, their wives Carol and Dawn in Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Alonzo and Beulah Brock and his brother Frank Brock.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at http://www.standrebessette.org/livestream.html.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 34-98 Tilton Avenue, Laconia.
A reception will follow at the Laconia Country Club.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association (CCA), in memory of Ken Brock ’66, 134 Finfeather Rd., Bryan, TX 77803; the ASSP Foundation, 520 N. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068-2538; or St. Andre Bessette Capital Fund, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
