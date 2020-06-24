MOULTONBOROUGH — Kenneth William Dorais, 72, of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at his daughter’s home, in Laconia, surrounded by people who loved him.
Dear Dad,
You were the kindest most selfless man we ever knew. You went through so much in the final years of your life and not once did you complain. We are son proud to have you as our father. You are loved by son many. From your dry sense of humor, to your unconditional love, you will be missed. We are forever thankful for Denise Fletcher for being by your side in sickness and in health.
We hope wherever you are now that there is an old car, backroads, and Budweiser to pass the time.
Love you Daddy,
Melisa and Kendra Dorais.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held later.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhoems.com
