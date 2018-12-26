LACONIA — Kenneth Twombly Kyle of Laconia died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his family. He was 76.
He was the son of the late Margaret (Twombly) and Edward Kyle, both of Laconia.
Ken was above all else a supportive father to his two children, Allison and Ross, loving “Papa” to his four grandchildren, Edward, Patrick, Cassandra, and Samuel, and devoted husband to his wife, Pamala Caswell Kyle.
He was happiest when surrounded by his family. Nothing gave him more joy than traveling with Pam, be it driving across the country with his family, reprising a trip he made as a child, visiting all of New Hampshire’s 234 towns after he retired, or more recently to Europe and Scandinavia.
A lifelong resident of Laconia, he relished each of the four seasons. A 50-year member of Laconia Country Club, where he caddied as a boy, he played golf as soon as the ground thawed and hit the slopes at Gunstock as soon as the first snow fell. Living on his beloved Lake Winnisquam all of his adult life, he was often found cruising around the lake in his boat or floating in front of his home.
Ken spent his career working for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation as a civil engineer, spending many years as the district engineer for District Three, and finishing his career at DOT Headquarters in Concord. Prior to that, he was a civil engineer in the United States Navy, stationed in Guam during the Vietnam War.
He was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he was a brother in the Acacia fraternity.
Ken is survived by his wife, Pamala; daughter Allison (Charlie) Morrill of Raymond; son Ross (Sarah) Kyle of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren, Edward “Teddy,” Patrick, and Samuel Kyle and Cassandra “Cassie” Morrill; brother Edward (Penelope) Kyle of Concord; two brothers-in-law, Clay Caswell and Allen Caswell of Center Harbor; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a celebration of Ken’s life on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Congregational Church of Laconia Dorcas Fund, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH, 03246; or to the Loon Preservation Committee , PO Box 604, Moultonborough, NH, 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.