FRANKLIN — Kenneth Sylvestre, 87, of 5 Carver St., died on June 4, 2019, surrounded by family, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
He was born in Franklin, the son of Nelson and Yvonne (Nault) Sylvestre. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin.
He was a machinist for IPC in Bristol for years until his children came into the picture. That is when he became self-employed as a painter, as well as operating his own cleaning company, so he could ensure he was home more to spend time with his children and help his wife run her daycare. He was a man of many hats, from son, father, friend and husband to uncle, brother and lastly grandpa. He wore all those hats with style and grace. He was filled with kindness and caring. His unique sense of humor made everyone smile right to the end. Ken was an amazing teacher; he impacted all the people's lives that he was a part of.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed cars, fishing and gardening. He was a tinkerer always on the go.
He was predeceased by brothers Donald Sylvester Sr., James Sylvestre, Pete Sylvester, and Nelson Sylvestre, and a sister, Elaine Wallace. He also was predeceased by a son, James Sylvestre.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita (Giguere) Sylvestre of Franklin; two sons, Matthew Sylvestre of Hill and Cliff Sylvestre of Laconia; one daughter, Melissa Dutile of Laconia; four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Lacey, Savanna, Mason and Pierce; a brother, Fred Sylvester of Gilford; and many nephews and nieces.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Services are scheduled for June 21, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Franklin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.