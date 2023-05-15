BRADENTON, Florida — Kenneth Scott Cameron, an accomplished IT professional, loving husband, and father, passed away peacefully on May 5, in Bradenton, Florida.
He was born to Helen and Roland Cameron on Oct. 5, 1960, and spent his formative years in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Nova Scotia, Canada. After graduating from high school, Ken pursued his passion for travel by serving in the United States Air Force. Following his service in the Air Force and graduation from the University of Alaska, Ken built an illustrious career in the IT industry. He worked for esteemed companies such as Chubb, Scudder Investments, Tessera Enterprise Systems, CNT, Dell EMC, and CDW. Ken was widely recognized for his exceptional skills and expertise in the field, and he made countless valuable contributions to the organizations he worked for.
His family will remember him as a man’s man. Ken was happiest spending time at home, where he loved to tinker and repair things.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 15 years, Ji Lim, and their daughter, Su-Yin; as well as his former wife, Carol, and their children Victoria (Reid), Alessandra (Brandon) Bolduc, Jamieson; and three grandchildren. Ken is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Jeremie) Aube; along with two nieces and a nephew.
An avid traveler, Ken lived in and traveled to various places throughout his life, but New England held a special place in his heart. He had a deep appreciation for the region's natural beauty and loved exploring its oceans, beaches, mountains, and forests. In the last year of his life, he relocated to Bradenton, Florida, to bask in the sunny weather and stunning beaches.
During his lifetime, Ken touched the lives of many, and his presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His memory will be cherished forever. His family and friends take solace in knowing that he is now at peace and reunited with his loved ones who have gone before him. May he rest in eternal peace.
