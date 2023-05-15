Kenneth S. Cameron

BRADENTON, Florida — Kenneth Scott Cameron, an accomplished IT professional, loving husband, and father, passed away peacefully on May 5, in Bradenton, Florida.

He was born to Helen and Roland Cameron on Oct. 5, 1960, and spent his formative years in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Nova Scotia, Canada. After graduating from high school, Ken pursued his passion for travel by serving in the United States Air Force. Following his service in the Air Force and graduation from the University of Alaska, Ken built an illustrious career in the IT industry. He worked for esteemed companies such as Chubb, Scudder Investments, Tessera Enterprise Systems, CNT, Dell EMC, and CDW. Ken was widely recognized for his exceptional skills and expertise in the field, and he made countless valuable contributions to the organizations he worked for.

