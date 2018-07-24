GILFORD — Kenneth R. "Nutsy" Kneuer, 84, died peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2018, at Golden View Health Care Center.
Ken was born on December 18, 1933, in Rockville Centre, New York, to the late Fred and Caroline (King) Kneuer. His life was marked by service, helping those in need, and mentoring others, considering many as extended family.
Ken grew up in Hempstead, New York, and graduated from Hempstead High School. For reasons and escapades too numerous to list, he earned the nickname Nutsy early in life and it stuck. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served for three years. He served as an aviation mechanics mate, attained the rank of petty officer third class, and survived three plane crashes.
On a vacation to Laconia, he met a waitress at the Windmill Restaurant, Jane Murgatroy. In 1957, they were married, with the Windmill’s owner, Duane Thomas, serving as his best man. Nutsy and Jane raised their two children, Bruce and Brenda, in South Hempstead, New York but on every family vacation to Laconia, Duane's children, Heidi and Walter, were extended family, joining in for swimming and badminton tournaments refereed by Ken.
When they moved to South Hempstead, they met Peg Giles, a widow who lived across the street. He would mow her lawn and do maintenance projects. “Aunt Peg” became part of the family and would babysit and make Ken’s favorite dish, pot roast. When their friends next door tragically died in a car accident, leaving two teenage boys alone, Jane and Ken were there to provide guidance and support for them, making them part of the family. During a blizzard, Ken went door-to-door, relighting everyone’s furnace. When there was a need, he felt it his duty to help.
In New York, he was a paid fire officer for the Garden City Fire Department from 1957 until a work-related injury caused by an exploding hydrant ended his fire-fighting career. In addition, Ken served his local communities as a volunteer fire fighter for the Hempstead Fire Department Exempts and the South Hempstead Volunteer Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of assistant chief. Ken was a member of the Seventh Battalion Fire Chiefs Council; New York Fire Chiefs Association; and the Fire Engineers in Gilford. During his career and life, he believed in mentoring and befriending others and took a young firefighter, Steve Crobet, under his wing, making him part of the extended family.
Before the injury, Nutsy loved to referee high school football, lacrosse and soccer, where he earned a second nickname: The Sarge. He ran tight games and demanded respect. Yellow flags and red cards often appeared. He was awarded lifetime and honorary memberships in the Long Island New York Association of Football Officials and the Nassau County Lacrosse and Soccer Officials Associations. He passed on this no-nonsense attitude to a young referee, Mike Labrys, who also became part of the extended family. Ken was involved in Bruce and Brenda's sports activities, often attending games and practicing with them. Once retired and living in New Hampshire, Grandpa Nutsy often went to his grandchildren’s sports activities. If he couldn't make the game, he could be counted on to call at night for all the updates.
In the 1990s, Jane and Ken decided they would visit all 50 state capitals. With many road trips, and a few detours, they visited the fiftieth capital in 2007, the year of their fiftieth wedding anniversary. When not on the road, Ken was an avid golfer and sports fan, rooting for his New York teams.
Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane (Murgatroy) Kneuer; a son, Bruce Kneuer and his wife Gwen (Spencer) Kneuer; a daughter, Brenda (Kneuer) Zurita; and six grandchildren, Sarah (Kneuer) Szymkowski, Bethany (Kneuer) Clifton, Timothy Kneuer, Rebekah Kneuer, Caleb Kneuer, and Lydia Kneuer. He is also survived by three nieces and four nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Bayside Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow the graveside services at 11 a.m. at the United Baptist Church, 35 Park St. in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Ken’s name to Gilford Fire-Rescue, 39 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249 and the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
