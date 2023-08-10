MEREDITH — Kenneth “Ken” Edward Tiernan, 91, of Upper Mile Point Drive, passed away early Friday morning, July 28, at home with the loving support of family by his side, both in person and in spirit. As difficult as it has been for family and friends to say goodbye, we recognize that Ken’s was a life well-lived, and he was ready to join his loving wife, Margaret, together in the loving arms of God.
Kenneth was born on July 7, 1932, in Cortland, New York, to Albert Patrick Tiernan and his wife, Grace (Reitano) Tiernan. Ken was the eldest of their two children, with brother “Bob” born 16 months later.
Both boys were born during the height of the Depression. Times were tough, jobs were scarce, and families struggled. Through the Tiernan family’s struggles, which included multiple moves, difficulty with finding work, and a serious accident, Ken learned that sometimes tragedy creates opportunity for those willing to work hard. That knowledge, along with Ken’s intellectual curiosity, love of learning, love of people, natural talents, and his unique ability to see obstacles as opportunities, guided Ken throughout his life and career.
Ken’s education at Clarkson College prepared him for electrical engineering in power. Before starting his career, Ken served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Huachuca in the Signal Corps. This is where Raytheon “discovered” Ken while recruiting for the Missile Systems Division. Ken was offered a position with Raytheon, which set the stage for a remarkably successful career filled with opportunities well suited to his natural abilities and curiosity. His career started with frequent travel between Massachusetts and White Sands, New Mexico, testing a sophisticated new radar-based missile known as HAWK.
His curiosity served him well as he quickly learned all he could about the testing and function of the HAWK missile. He was able to identify the root cause and solve problems occurring during testing, leading to amazing results in missile accuracy. Over Ken’s 21-year career with Raytheon, he had numerous opportunities and successes. Through encouragement from his wife, Margie, and support and sponsorship of Raytheon’s graduate program, Ken earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from MIT in 1961 and a PH.D. in electrical engineering from Tufts University in 1969. (He was Tufts first Ph.D.-EE candidate). His time with Raytheon included assignments in Quality, Production, Systems Analysis and Systems Engineering, Research and Development Labs, and International Program Management with travel in Europe and the Middle East. In December of 1977, Ken joined Ford Aerospace Aeronutronic in Southern California, initially leading Program Development and their Technology Team on the AMRAAM and HARM-HLCS missile programs.
When the Ford plant had major quality problems in the mid-1980s, Ken was asked by plant management to take over the product assurance and systems engineering activities to resolve this problem. Ken led the division to adopt a new mindset promoting the idea that quality depends on the workers themselves and trust within the workforce. His leadership drove remarkable changes, evidenced by one major product line moving from a “red” customer rating to a “gold" customer rating in just a few months. During this time, Ford Aeronutronic Division was sold to LORAL, and Ken became a VP for LORAL. Upon “retirement” three years later, Ken was quickly sought after for consulting contracts by several companies, and worked (mostly) “remotely” from Lake Winnipesaukee on projects that included responsibility for completing the development of the PAC III homing missile seeker and later an assignment with the Boeing SBX program.
Ken’s life was profoundly impacted by the loving influence and wisdom of his wife, Margaret “Margie” (McCullough) Tiernan, who he met in junior high school. Ken and Margie were high school sweethearts who stayed together and married after college on June 29, 1957. They raised a family of three children and made an extraordinary life and partnership together, always bringing out the best in each other. Ken and Margie celebrated 65 years of marriage before Margie passed away in September 2022.
Ken was a devoted family man who enjoyed many activities, including weekends of skiing with friends and family, and a love of travel. Ken and Margie both shared their “wanderlust” with the children, resulting in several three- to four-week summer family camping trips traversing the U.S. and Canada, visiting friends and relatives along the way and exploring as many National Parks and historical sites as possible. After the children were grown, the couple explored many European countries together, along with several bi-coastal U.S. travels. Ken was also an avid runner, a sport he engaged in daily from 1966 through 2022 (at the age of 90).
Ken is survived by his three children, Kathleen “Katie” Stanley (Les), James “Jim” Tiernan (Carole Bailey), and Mary Salgado (Dan); seven grandchildren, Sarah Jordan, Tom Stanley, Alyssa Stanley, Carolyn Tiernan, Rebecca Tiernan, Melissa Salgado and Michael Salgado; two great-children, Sadie Griffin and Oliver Griffin; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, parents and his brother.
A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hour, also at the church. A live stream of the Mass will be available on the St. Charles Borromeo homepage at stcharlesnh.org.
A reception brunch will be held in the church hall following the service.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, at Middleneck Cemetery, Moultonborough Neck Road, Moultonborough.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Kenneth Tiernan’s name be made to one of the many charities he supported: Catholic Charities of NH:100 William Loeb Dr. Unit 3, Manchester, NH 03109; Household Goods: 530 Main St. Acton, MA 01720; or Lake Region Food Pantry: PO Box 1132 Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
